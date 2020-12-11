GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction is causing major traffic delays on Interstate-40 west Friday morning near Garner.
The interstate’s left lane near exit 306 is closed through at least noon “due to unforeseen issues dismantling the old bridge” at the exit, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.
Traffic has backed up past exit 312 throughout the morning.
Drivers should expect major traffic delays through the work zone and consider taking an alternate route.
CBS 17’s Laura Smith suggests using NC-50 northbound into Raleigh or take the Clayton Bypass to U.S. 70 Business to get to I-40.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Holiday pop-up shop in Raleigh offers 1,500 different items
- Construction causing heavy delays on I-40 west near Garner
- Coach fired, banned for life after viral video shows him hitting child football player
- Holiday lights 2020: 70K-plus light display in OBX set to 14 different songs raises money for food pantry
- Second stimulus checks: Congress stuck as McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal