Construction causing heavy delays on I-40 west near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction is causing major traffic delays on Interstate-40 west Friday morning near Garner. 

The interstate’s left lane near exit 306 is closed through at least noon “due to unforeseen issues dismantling the old bridge” at the exit, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Traffic has backed up past exit 312 throughout the morning.

Drivers should expect major traffic delays through the work zone and consider taking an alternate route. 

CBS 17’s Laura Smith suggests using NC-50 northbound into Raleigh or take the Clayton Bypass to U.S. 70 Business to get to I-40. 

