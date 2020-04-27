Construction crew causes gas leak, road closure in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews working at a construction site in south Raleigh caused a gas leak that has resulted in a road closure, police said Monday evening.

Garner Road is closed at Bailey Drive. It is expected to be closed until 2 a.m. Tuesday, Raleigh police said.

The construction crew was working on Calloway Drive.

