RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction for Dreamville Festival will begin on Monday at Dorothea Dix Park.

Dreamville Festival will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh from April 1-2. Since 2019, Fayetteville rapper J. Cole has organized the festival.

The 2023 lineup includes Drake, J. Cole, Usher, Ari Lennox, Sean Paul and several other artists.

Dorothea Dix Park announced that construction for the festival will begin on Monday. The following areas will be closed on these dates:

Big Field from March 20-April 8

Dog Park from March 27 until further notice

Dix Park from March 31 beginning at 10 p.m. through April 3 at 6 a.m.

For more information, go to www.dixpark.org.