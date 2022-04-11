RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is scheduled to begin construction on a new transit service later this year.

The Wake Bus Rapid Transit: New Bern Avenue will connect downtown Raleigh with WakeMed and New Hope Road. It’s part of a larger public transit plan that will cover 20 miles of transit lanes along four BRT corridors within Wake County.

BRT routes will have dedicated bus lanes with service aimed at running every 15 minutes. Stations will display live updates for the estimated arrival of the next bus. The city also said busses will be able to coordinate with traffic signals along their route, receiving a longer green light if running late to help them stay on schedule.

Rendering of bus stop at Wilmington Ave. and New Bern Ave.

Rendering of bus stop at Swain Street and New Bern Ave.

Rendering of bus stop at Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Ave.

New Bern Avenue will be the first area in Raleigh to receive Bus Rapid Transit service. The city is currently in the process of acquiring right-of-way and easement acquisitions. Construction is scheduled to start this fall with the entire project projected to be complete by summer 2024.

Ahead of the start of construction, the city is conducting a New Bern Station Area Planning study. The process aims to address affordable housing, air quality and safety in areas within walking distance of the 10 BRT stations planned for New Bern Avenue.

People wanting to give their input to city planners are invited to attend a meeting later this month either online or in person.

Tarboro Community Center, 121 N. Tarboro Street, April 20, 1-7 p.m.

Online: Register for the event here, April 20, from 6-7 p.m.

Planning for three BRT corridors is ongoing.