RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction of a pedestrian bridge over Wade Avenue in Raleigh will start soon. The bridge is part of a larger improvement project for the Blue Ridge Road area.

The city says the project will create better bicycle-pedestrian connectivity and safety along Blue Ridge Road from Trinity Road to Reedy Creek Road.

A 10-foot multi-use path will help link parts of the city including the Museum of Art, Umstead Park, and the Reedy Creek Trail.

City of Raleigh

The entire project is budgeted at $5.5 million with construction scheduled to start mid-July.

Drivers should expect lane closures between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Some weekend work may also occur. No closures are planned for Blue Ridge Road.

Work is scheduled to wrap up by October 2023.

The pedestrian bridge will span over Wade Avenue/I-440. Crosswalks will be installed at the Wade Avenue ramps.

The bridge will provide more protection for pedestrians or cyclists as they cross Blue Ridge Road over Wade Avenue/I-440.

City of Raleigh

As part of this project, a protected intersection will also be constructed on Blue Ridge Road at Reedy Creek Road.

The city believes it’s the first of its kind for North Carolina. Cyclists and pedestrians will have their own dedicated crossing.

The city says islands at the intersection will force drivers to slow down before making a turn.