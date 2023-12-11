RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Apple could start building its new campus in Research Triangle Park as soon as 2026. The development of the East Coast campus is expected to impact the entire Triangle community drastically.

On 281 acres of land in Wake County, Apple plans to build its new hub. Hundreds of pages of newly obtained documents show the extent of Apple’s expansion and new campus.

A traffic study done by engineering firm Kimley-Horn in May indicates construction should start in 2026. The area just north of Little Drive and NC-540, in Research Triangle Park, will soon be transformed.

Apple made a promise in 2021, when the announcement was first made, to bring 3,000 jobs to the area, as part of a $1 billion investment in North Carolina.

The minimum average wage for these jobs is expected to be $187,000.

For all of their new employees, Apple is planning to build about 700,000 square feet of office space. A proposal indicates they want six buildings, plus parking.

Experts believe there will be more than 5,550 “new daily vehicular trips each day.”

The engineering firm broke down where they believe the increased traffic will come from, to assist with the traffic study. For example, it is estimated that 20 percent of the traffic will go to and from the east on NC-540.

That means the area around the campus will change a lot, too.

The firm has recommended the construction of turn lanes, intersections with egress lanes, and new traffic signals to help control the unprecedented level of cars in the area.

CBS 17 learned from the traffic study that the North Carolina Department of Transportation is also looking at extending I-885 south of NC-540 to create a direct connection to Davis Drive, to help divert traffic.

The firm also wrote that Cary town officials have also funded a project to widen O’Kelly Chapel Road, between Green Level Church Road and NC-55, to help with traffic flow.