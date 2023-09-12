RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Oberlin Road in Raleigh is one of the city’s historic areas. Running through Oberlin Village, the largest freedman’s settlement in the county after the Civil War, the street is a major connector for traffic running between U.S. 70 and Hillsborough Street.

After years of planning, construction for improvement of the street is almost ready to get underway.

The city said they plan to make improvements to Oberlin Road from Groveland Avenue to just north of Roberts Street. People can expect to see wider sidewalks, revised traffic lanes, bus stops and landscaping. The project includes new bike lanes and racks, new benches and better lighting. Aging sections of water and sanitary sewer mains will also be replaced or added.

A budget of $3.6 million was allocated to the project.

Construction is scheduled to start in early fall with a complete date of summer 2024.

The Oberlin Road Project is part of the larger Cameron Village & Hillsborough Street Small Area Plan approved by the city council in February 2018. The Wade/Oberlin Small Area Plan of the 2030 Comprehensive Plan recognized Oberlin Road as the “main street” of the area emphasizing the need to more fully integrate pedestrian, bike, auto and transit uses into a well-landscaped and attractive streetscape that serves people of all abilities.