RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Signs of construction line roughly one mile of Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh, but the construction has been at a near standstill for seven months, according to a memo from the City of Raleigh engineering services department.

In that memo, the city said it does not expect the contractors on the Atlantic Ave. widening project between Highwoods Blvd. and New Hope Church Rd. to finish the job. That’s why they are asking the City Council to terminate the contract with contractor JSmith Civil.

“Given the strong evidence that JSmith Civil neither has the ability nor the intention to complete the Project, the Engineering Services Department recommends that the City Council declare the Contractor in default of the construction contract,” states the memo.

Maria Lopez lives along that stretch of Atlantic Ave. and said it’s been a while since she saw work being done. She said going around the construction is a daily routine.

“I don’t think people are too happy about this change without it being, like, seen all the way through,” she said. “Just cause, like, it’s changed the whole traffic pattern and then now what are they going to do to fix it?”

JSmith Civil was scheduled to begin work on the project in March 2022, but the city said the company has failed to maintain adequate manpower and stick to the project schedule. According to the memo, documents showed they completed just under 20 percent of the work when 74 percent of the contract time passed.

The city also wants to end the contract due to “minimal work” since January, no project daily reports submitted since the end of March, and failing to make trenches safe at the end of each workday.

The $11.6 million budgeted project was scheduled to be complete by early 2024.

“I hope this gets resolved, you know, pretty soon here,” Lopez said.

The memo said JSmith Civil hasn’t provided the city with a substantive response since the city notified them in June it was looking to terminate the contract.

CBS 17 has reached out to JSmith Civil to ask them about the details in the memo and has not heard back.

The city has not said how this will change the project end date. The Raleigh City Council will vote on authorizing the City Manager to terminate the contract during its 1 p.m. work session Tuesday.