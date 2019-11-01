Construction on Wake Forest Chick-fil-A to impact travel on major road

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers should expect delays along a portion of Forestville Road in Wake Forest again today.

Construction is happening on the Chick-fil-A at the Shoppes at Heritage Village and crews need to install a waterline. The work will impact traffic on Forestville Road from Foundation Drive to Rogers Road.

The roadway will be reduced from one lane with intermittent two-way traffic on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drivers will notice signage and flaggers helping with traffic flow.

Delays are expected, so drivers may want to avoid the area altogether and take an alternate route.

