MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Bright orange traffic cones and blinking construction signs on the highway alert people to road work ahead.

On Tuesday afternoon, the devices were all pushed to the side of the road, but around 5:30 a.m., as the morning rush began, they were in the middle of the highway blocking morning commuters and travelers.

NCDOT officials told CBS 17 that construction crews were installing girders for the bridge and had some difficulty. They had to use a crane and it took crews longer than expected.

“That caused a complete closure of I-40 eastbound right there on Airport Boulevard. And there was only one lane getting by westbound. So we had backups stretching five miles westbound, four miles eastbound, really just a nightmare situation,” explained CBS 17 Meteorologist and Traffic Anchor Dave Downey.

NCDOT officials estimate about 150,000 drivers take that section of highway each day. The backup was significant.

“We redirected traffic to Glenwood and then to 540,” said Downey. “I’m sure there were people who either missed their flight when it closed this morning.”

The construction company, Zachry’s, now faces a $60,000 fine.

NCDOT representatives said it is a $5,000 fee for every 15 minutes.

Officials explained this kind of delay does not happen often, because contractors do not want to pay the steep fine.

The last similar situation happened in 2019, when NCDOT fined a contractor $30,000 for not opening Capital Boulevard on time.

The nighttime construction on I-40 near Airport Boulevard will continue from midnight to 5 a.m. through Friday.