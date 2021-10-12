Construction to close section of Raleigh’s Oberlin Road for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of Raleigh’s Oberlin Road is scheduled to be closed for three months for construction.

The City of Raleigh said 1200 to 1800 blocks of Oberlin Road, which is approximately between Craig Street and Fairview Road, will be closed on Oct. 20 at 7 a.m.

City officials said the access to businesses and local traffic will remain open.

The closure is part of a planned water improvement project.

The following detour will be in place:

Drivers traveling northbound on Oberlin Road will take the Wade Avenue eastbound ramp, a left on St. Mary’s Street, a left on Fairview Road, and back onto Oberlin Road.

“Motorists approaching these areas should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid these areas if possible,” the release read. “Motorists approaching this area should be aware of all posted traffic signs, road closures, traffic cones, and work crews, the release read.”

The timeline of the project could be affected by weather and other unforeseen conditions, officials said.