Construction to close section of Raleigh’s Oberlin Road for 4 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of Raleigh’s Oberlin Road just north of the Village District is scheduled to be closed for four months for construction.

The City of Raleigh said the 1600 to 1800-block of Oberlin Road, which is approximately between Craig Street and Fairview Road, will be closed beginning Sept. 27 at 7 a.m.

Raleigh stressed that access to businesses and local traffic will remain open.

The closure is part of a planned water improvement project.

The following detour will be in place:

Motorists traveling northbound on Oberlin Road will take a right on Craig Street, left on St. Mary’s Street, left on Fairview Road, and back onto Oberlin Road.

on Oberlin Road will take a right on Craig Street, left on St. Mary’s Street, left on Fairview Road, and back onto Oberlin Road. Motorists traveling southbound on Oberlin Road will take a left on Fairview Road, take a right on St. Mary’s Street, take a right on Craig Street, and back onto Oberlin Road.

The timeline of the project could be affected by weather and other unforeseen conditions, officials said.