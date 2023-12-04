RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A construction company’s truck rolled into traffic along U.S. 401 in Raleigh Monday night, causing a crash involving four cars — with one flipped at the scene, police said.

The incident was reported just before 10:15 p.m. along U.S. 401/Louisburg Road at Harnett Drive, which is north of I-540 and just south of Perry Creek Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The wreck happened while crews were working on road construction in the area Monday night and a contractor’s truck possibly slipped out of gear and “rolled into incoming traffic,” the Raleigh police watch commander told CBS 17.

At least four cars were involved in a crash because of the truck, police said. One car was flipped over during the wreck.

Police said there were no serious injuries and no one was taken to a hospital.

Northbound traffic Monday appeared to be gridlocked, but some traffic was moving in the southbound lanes.