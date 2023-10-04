RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A construction worker was hit on Interstate 540 early Wednesday morning and the driver was charged with DWI, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol said at 2:45 a.m., construction workers were out on the ramp onto I-540 westbound from Leesville Road repaving the ramp. They said the ramp was blocked off with barriers and signs.

A driver bypassed the barriers and signs, drove onto the ramp, and hit a front loader that had a construction worker inside. Highway Patrol said the construction worker was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court records, Michael Anthony Smith, 27, blew a 0.19 — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Smith was arrested and charged with:

DWI

Drive on closed/unopened highway

Reckless driving to endanger

Driving vithout vehicle registration

Designated lane violation

Failure to reduce speed

Failure to notify DMV of address change

Expired/no inspection

He received a $10,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Oct. 27.