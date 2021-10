RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A construction worker was seriously injured after a trench collapsed Saturday morning, Raleigh police said.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. on St. Albans Drive near Benson Drive, officials said.

Raleigh police said the worker was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No further information was released at this time.

