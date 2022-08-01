RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A special contractor will start repairs this week on an Interstate 440 bridge in Raleigh that was damaged when a truck hit it Friday, officials said.

The wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along I-440 at the Western Boulevard bridge, the NCDOT said.

The crash happened when the driver of a dump truck with a hydraulic bed still had the bed raised — and it hit the underside of the bridge that spans Western Boulevard.

A beam on the bridge was hit and images from the scene showed it was bent following the strike.

For three straight nights, I-440 east was closed while crews shifted a lane away from the damaged beam, according to NCDOT spokesman Aaron Moody.

Now, a contractor will work to fix the bridge by “heating and reshaping the beam” — starting as early as Tuesday night, Moody said.

During the repair work, westbound Western Boulevard will be closed at I-440. Drivers will need to take Hillsborough Street as a detour, Moody said.

Photo by Terrence Evans/CBS 17

Photo by Terrence Evans/CBS 17

Photo by Terrence Evans/CBS 17

He also said there should be no more I-440 closures at the bridge during repairs. However, there will be lane closures as the lanes of I-440 are shifted back to their original position when repairs are complete.

Moody also said the dump truck company involved in the bridge strike will likely pay for repairs. There was no estimate for how much that could cost, he said.