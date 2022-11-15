RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council says they need more time before deciding how to go forward with a proposed redevelopment in North Hills. The proposed controversial project has been under discussion and protest for months.

Kane Realty has requested the city rezone 11 acres around the North Hills Target area. Part of the project would allow for the construction of a building up to 37 stories high.

For reference, Raleigh’s tallest building — PNC Plaza in downtown — has 33 stories. North Hills’ tallest tower, The Eastern, has 36.

The initial request called for a 40-story limit but that was recently reduced to 37.

Some neighbors in the area have serious concerns about the ability for the nearby roads to handle any more people coming through. During Tuesday’s meeting, city staff explained there are plans to improve traffic on Six Forks Road. That construction could potentially start in spring 2024.

If approved, Kane Realty would not be allowed to request a building permit until 2026. The city hopes this would give them enough time to improve traffic conditions in the area before developers start on their project.

The development would also come with a transit center for buses and some required affordable housing. Kane Realty would be required to make one out of every 10 units affordable — but only after the 2,561st unit.

“A vote against this case is a vote against those things — against affordable housing, against meaningful public transit, against environmentally responsible growth and placing density where it’s deserved,” Jamie Schwedler, an attorney representing the developers, said during the meeting.

Larry Heflant, chair of the Midtown Citizens Advisory Council had hoped the council would defer the agenda item for the new city council to consider, rather than the current council. When the council takes the discussion back up on Dec. 6, four current councilmembers will be replaced with newly elected members.

“If you say yes to 40 stories, you’re saying community engagement did not count. You didn’t listen. You signed off on it and didn’t listen,” said Heflant as he urges council members to consider neighborhood concerns.

As new council members come in, Heflant hopes they keep their campaign promises.

“My suggestion is they listen to the people. That’s the campaign they ran, to put more voices of the residents back into city government. I hope they listen to that and I hope they react accordingly,” said Heflant.