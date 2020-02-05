Convenience store video shows bloodied suspect after Wake Forest triple stabbing

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Surveillance video obtained by CBS 17 from a Mebane convenience store shows the woman police say stabbed three people in Wake Forest home before driving to Orange County.

Rebecca Ashley Nelson, 38, is currently being treated at a medical facility and will be charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury when she is released, Wake Forest officials said.

Police say Nelson stabbed Terry Carter and two others at a home on Fairway Drive in Wake Forest. The neighborhood is off of Capital Boulevard and near Joyner Park.

Terry Carter

The three stabbing victims were transported to the hospital where Carter, died. There is currently no word on the condition of the two women who were injured.

Later on Tuesday night, deputies responded to a call about a bloody woman who entered The Pop Shop, a convenience store in Mebane. Orange County authorities later confirmed the woman to be Nelson.

The caller said the woman said she had been stabbed in Wake Forest, but a responding deputy determined she was not hurt and the blood wasn’t her own, a news release said.

The video obtained by CBS 17 shows Nelson walk in and look down at her hands and clothes while talking to the clerk.

Nelson then sits down in front of a rack of goods.

The responding deputy was concerned for Nelson’s well-being and he rode with her as she was taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

An employee at the convenience store said the woman had a knife in her vehicle. Police confirmed that information on Wednesday morning.

Officials did not say what the relationship is between the suspect and victims or if there was a motive for the stabbings. They did say it was not a random act.

The incident remains under investigation.

