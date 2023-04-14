RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While one-way streets may help people get in and out of downtown Raleigh faster, they can be confusing and lead to wrong-way drivers.

“Often our little corner is the place where they like to make those corrections,” said Tanya Andrews, owner and operator of Yellow Dog Bread Company.

The artisanal bakery and coffee shop has been at the corner of Person and East Franklin streets for nearly a decade.

“I would say it’s definitely a weekly occurrence to see someone who comes past the Salvation Army and instead of turning right here to go around on Blount Street, they just keep coming straight up Person Street and the wrong direction,” said Andrews.

She’s nervous about limited access during construction but is on board with switching the road from a one-way to a two-way street.

The city’s plan is to convert both Person and Blount streets into two-way streets from Edenton Street to Wake Forest Road.

A key feature of the design is the installation of two roundabouts. One is planned for Blount and Delway streets where traffic travels south into downtown from Wake Forest Road.

The second roundabout is planned for a complicated intersection of Wake Forest Road where it splits into Automotive Way and is crossed by Brookside Drive.

“The main goal is to slow down traffic. There’s also traffic calming components of the two-way along Person. We have bump outs proposed, that’s supposed to slow traffic down,” said Lee Mai, project manager for the city.

The city’s budget for the project is $9.4 million. Much of the cost is attributed to the installation of new traffic signals.

The process of converting one-way streets started more than a decade ago when the city updated its downtown policies and plans. The policy update was vague, but called for a restoration of two-ways where feasible and desirable. There are no specific streets on the conversation list.

Some streets downtown are owned by the state or the legislature adding to the complexity of the project.

Educating the public on the new traffic flow when the project is complete will be another challenge.

“Typically any time you do traffic changes, it’s going to take a learning curve. It’s going to take some time for the public to adjust and get used to,” Mai said.

Plans also include enhancing bike lanes and pedestrian walkways along the project area.

It’s an important focus for Andrews.

“We are surrounded by walkable neighborhoods with young kids who walk and bike here with their families,” she said.

She hopes the change will be good for business too.

“I think it’ll give accessibility to our area. It’ll be a little bit easier to navigate and get around,” Andrews said.

City planners hope to get input from the public as it finalizes the design. You can submit your thoughts through a virtual open house here. An in-person open house is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 25 at the Tarboro Road Community Center.