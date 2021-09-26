Convicted felon is 2nd Durham man charged in deadly shooting outside Raleigh nightclub

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second Durham man has been charged in a deadly Friday morning shooting outside a Raleigh nightclub, police say.

A Raleigh man died after he was shot multiple times in a shopping center parking lot just outside the Interstate 440 Beltline, according to Raleigh police.

Officers responded to a shooting call just after 5:15 a.m. in the 4400-block of Craftsman Drive. Once at the scene, police found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Jacob Darran Quincy-Gurley

The parking lot in front of Diva’s Nightclub was taped off and multiple units were at the scene investigating, according to video from a CBS 17 crew.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Around 6:20 p.m. Friday, police announced that Jose Luis Hernandez-Gutierrez, 46, of Raleigh died as a result of his injuries.

Saturday night, Raleigh police announced Jordan Delacey Andrews, 33, of Durham was charged with murder in the killing of Hernandez-Gutierrez.

Sunday night, police said Jacob Darran Quincy-Gurley, 29, also of Durham, was also charged with murder in the incident. Quincy-Gurley was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.