RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Five cooling stations will continue to offer relief from the heat through the next week.

The five temporary cooling stations will be open through Friday night, with “the possibility of continuing if heat remains a safety concern,” officials said in a release.

If you need to access a cooling station, each of the five locations will open at noon Monday through Friday:

Along with the five cooling stations, Wake County Public Libraries are also offering relief from the heat. For library locations and hours, click here.

Officials said Library locations will be open over the weekend, but the other locations will be closed Saturday and Sunday.