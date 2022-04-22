APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — It was cops versus jocks Thursday evening at Apex Friendship High School.

The Apex Police Department battled it out on the court with some young athletes in order to raise money for a good cause.

The money raised is going to Special Olympics North Carolina.

Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong had no problem matching up with the younger athletes – he played ball for the Golden Eagles at North Carolina Central University.

Armstrong said being in the community for events like this one is a good way to connect with young people.

“The more things that we can do in that space, it helps build up the relationship so they can look at us, people see me walking down the street in my uniform, it’s not, ‘There goes the police chief.’ It’s, ‘There goes Jason, I played basketball with him,'” said Armstrong.

The event also included a three-point and slam dunk contest.

CBS 17 has reached out to see how much money was raised but has not yet heard back.