‘Corpse flower’ at NC State expected to bloom soon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The “corpse flower” at North Carolina State University is expected to bloom again this week, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The titan arum flower first bloomed in September 2016. Its third bloom is expected in the next five days. When it does, it will last for 24 to 36 hours. The flower will have a strong aroma that people have compared to rotten meat or dead shrimp, hence the “corpse flower” nickname.

It will bloom at the Marye Anne Fox Science Laboratory at N.C. State. A live stream of its bloom can be found online.

To see it in person, people must pre-register. Information on how to do so has not yet been released by N.C. State.