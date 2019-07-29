Corpse flower to bloom – and stink – for 2nd time at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University is anxiously awaiting the second bloom of its titan arum, or corpse flower, on July 31.

According to the N.C. State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, it first bloomed on “Sept. 22, 2016 (and into the wee hours of Sept. 23), [and] unfolded a magnificent flower around three feet wide.”

The titan arum typically takes 7 to 10 years of vegetative growth before it blooms for the first time. Sometimes even longer. The one in N.C. State University’s conservatory greenhouse took 13 years to bloom for the first time.

The corpse flower arrived at N.C. State thanks to Brandon Huber, a Horticultural Sciences student pursuing his doctoral degree.

He received his titan arum nine years ago when he was visiting the Huntington Botanical Gardens in California. Then, it was a dormant 4-year-old corm, an underground stem about the size of a softball. The corm has since grown to 51 pounds, according to N.C. State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

When the inflorescence finally opens fully, it remains open for a day or two before collapsing and restarting the life cycle.

You can follow the plant’s progress on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #Lupin2016.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now