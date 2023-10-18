RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Could another high-rise building be coming to Raleigh’s Midtown area? A developer is looking to rezone an area off Six Forks Road near North Hills for up to 20 stories.

Atlas Stark is looking to rezone roughly 15 acres of land along Six Forks Rd. and Computer Dr. from 3-story mixed use to 20-story mixed use. Currently, the space is mostly small office buildings and a State Employees’ Credit Union Branch. The application has not been submitted yet.

Tuesday night, people who live in the area had the chance to ask Atlas Stark questions at the first community meeting about the project.

Atlas Stark Managing Partner Gabe Guillois said the main focus is apartments, but there will also be office space and retail.

“We need a sandwich place, we need a coffee place, some place with a tap at 5 o’clock,” Guillois said. “So, there’s very few amenities in the park, none, so that’ll be a part of what we do here. I don’t see as much retail as you see across the street, more selective retail.”

The site is about half a mile from the once proposed 40-story buildings in North Hills. The developer, Kane Realty, withdrew their request after about a year and a half, during which time the project received pushback at City Council meetings.

Guillois said his plan is for about four to seven buildings, not all 20 stories.

Joy Haas want to know how the existing infrastructure can handle all the additional residents and the impact on traffic. The part of Six Fork Rd. near the site is known for traffic and difficult left turns during rush hour.

“I avoid it at all costs,” Haas said. “I go back roads and my road has become a back road, which makes, you know, I’m not happy about that, but I do it too so I can’t really throw stones.”

Guillois said the traffic impact analysis comes later in the process.

Ed Moore’s lived off of Six Forks Rd. for more than 50 years. He’s seen a lot of changes and welcomes it.

“We’re not really opposed to growth and expansion,” Moore said. “We see the the expansion of places to live, expansion of places to go out to eat, expansion of entertainment sources.”

On the other side of I-440 from where the proposed rezoning is a $1 billion mixed use project called The Exchange is being built.

While Moore is open to the growth he said he’d like to see more mid-size apartment buildings, not high rises.

“So, we love to see the change, but we’d love to see it controlled in a manner that is nice for people to still live here,” Moore said.

Tuesday’s meeting was just the first step in the process. There will be several more chances for the public to weigh in after a rezoning request is submitted, including another community meeting and City Council public hearings.