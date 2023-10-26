RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is working on plans to reimagine a downtown alleyway.

Commerce Place is a short alley in the Warehouse District, running between West Martin and West Davie streets.

The road is largely used for loading and unregulated vehicle parking. The city wants to redesign the alley with a pedestrian-oriented lens.

Changes could possibly include the addition of streeteries which are outdoor dining spaces that became popular during the pandemic. Ideas also include public art, more pedestrian space, and other amenities.

The project is being led by the City’s Urban Projects Group in collaboration with several other departments. They plan to start installing small improvements by Spring 2024.

The first changes could include the road to show the division of pedestrian and vehicle zones.

Aesthetic changes like movable planters along with tables and chairs could also be included.

These changes will provide a test version of the street the city can learn from before investing in larger improvements.

The city is inviting the public to stop by Commerce Place during First Friday events. There will be snacks, games, and an opportunity to see share input on the streetscape vision.

The next First Friday is Nov. 3 from 3 to 9 p.m. Monthly First Fridays allow art galleries and studios to showcase their work by opening their doors to the public.