APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex fire crews responded to a propane gas leak near a pipeline company Saturday morning.

The call went out just after 8:30 a.m. at Dixie Pipeline Company at 1521 Williams St., according to Apex Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Maynard.

Maynard said a connected hose came off a 9,800-gallon capacity tanker truck, but only 20 to 30 gallons leaked. Crews were able to close a valve after the hose fell.

An area of East Williams Street from Lufkin Road to Technology Drive was shut down for about 30 minutes because of the leak from the tanker truck.

“They were able to shut off the valve really quick,” Maynard told CBS 17 “It could have been a lot worse.”

Raleigh Hazmat was also called to the scene.