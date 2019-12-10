Couple attends WakeMed tree lighting to honor their newborn triplets who died

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After losing their three baby boys, a Raleigh couple has made it their mission to help others.

Wright, Graham, and Ford Holley lived their entire lives inside WakeMed.

Even though their parents are coping with the devastating loss of their babies, they returned to the hospital to support other families.

For a magical night, the courtyard at WakeMed transformed into a Holiday wonderland of Santa, snow and a giant Christmas Tree.

It’s called the Love Light Tree, and this year Stacy and Jonathan Holley lit it to honor their triplet sons, Wright Anderson, Graham Franklin, and Ford Austin.

The babies were born at WakeMed in May when Stacy was just five months pregnant.

“It was kind of amazing to see them – their tiny little fingernails, tiny little eyebrows,” recalled Stacy Holley. “You could kind of see a little bit of their personalities.”

Sadly, just as the Holleys were getting to know their boys, one by one they had to say goodbye. Wright lived only a matter of hours, Graham two days, and Ford for five days.

“It doesn’t get easier,” remembered Jonathan Holley.

People can donate to the Love Light Tree in honor or memory of loved ones.

At Monday’s tree lighting, the Holleys got a chance to meet Bill and Colleen Lee, who donated the Love Light Tree to honor the memory of their son, Matthew, who died in 1984.

“We know how heartbreaking it is to lose one, so we really felt for them,” said Colleen Lee after meeting the Holleys.

“There’s always a special bond between bereaved parents,” added her husband.

Just like the Lees, the Holleys are turning their grief into purpose, honoring their boys.

“We knew that they weren’t here but we still are, and for them to live on they have to live on through us,” said Stacy. “So we want to do everything we can to help others who are going through similar situations and help this hospital they did so much for us.”

The Holleys say the hospital staff helped them through the most difficult moments of their lives.

“These are the people who were with us when our babies were born; these are the people who were with us when our babies passed. They’re part of our family now,” explained Stacy Holley.

“All our memories with our boys happened in this building, so it’s kind of nice to come back and think about them a little bit more,” added Jonathan Holley.

The Holleys are raising money to support programs at WakeMed for other grieving parents. For more information or to help out, click here.

