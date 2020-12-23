Couple gets engaged in Wake Tech classroom where they met 4 years ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A local couple got engaged Tuesday evening in the Wake Tech classroom where they met four years ago.

Jacob Keller and Meredith Roach met in the spring of 2017 in Professor Elena Fleggas’s English class at Wake Tech’s Scott Northern Wake Campus, according to a release from the college.

The couple met while working on a group project.

Since the classroom has special meaning to the pair, Keller said he figured he may as well pop the question right where they met.

“With the pandemic going on, there weren’t a lot of other places we could go,” he said. “I talked with friends and family and thought this would be the perfect place to propose.”

Both Keller and Roach graduated from Wake Tech with Associate of Arts degrees before transferring to N.C. State and UNC Wilmington, respectively.

The couple kept in touch and began dating when Roach returned home for spring break.

Keller got in touch with Wake Tech staff members to secure the classroom and arranged to decorate it before the big moment, the release said.

“I’m so excited about our future together,” said Keller, “and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this amazing woman!”

“I feel so blessed and grateful,” said Roach.

After graduating from N.C. State and UNC Wilmington, the couple has settled down in the area. Roach is now a second-grade teacher and Keller is in grad school to become a CPA.

The professor who is responsible for the couple meeting said the proposal “made my year.”

Keller and Roach aren’t wasting any time getting married. Their wedding is planned for next October when Roach’s year-round school will be tracked out.