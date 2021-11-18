Couple kicked, robbed at gunpoint while on evening walk in Cary neighborhood

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are investigating the case of two people robbed at gunpoint on an evening neighborhood walk, with one of the victims kicked during the incident.

This happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday along a stretch of Stonewater Glen Lane – a neighborhood street near O’Kelly Chapel Road and Green Level Church Road.

The victims – a husband and wife – reported being forced to the ground by the suspects, who had a gun.

Police said the victims sustained minor injuries.

Neighbors shared concern Thursday, in a community where CBS 17 observed numerous people out walking and playing outdoors.

“It is concerning from a safety standpoint because people don’t want to be afraid to leave their homes,” said Toya Hobbs, a resident of the neighborhood for more than a decade.

Valerie, who did not wish to share her last name, said the violence may mean changes to her nightly routine.

“It kind of makes me think I’ll always have someone with me,” she said of her evening walks with her dog.

Cary police told CBS 17 they have received 21 reports of armed robbery in 2021. That’s more than double the total in 2020 when they investigated 10 cases. However, 2021’s armed robbery totals in the town are comparable to 2018 and 2019, when the town saw 24 and 25 robberies, respectively.

Police said Tuesday’s case remains under investigation and did not publicly identify any suspects.