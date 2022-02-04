Couple marries at UNC Rex Hospital in spontaneous wedding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hospitals are not what most people would consider their dream wedding location. They’re not very romantic, either, but that wasn’t the case Friday at UNC Rex Hospital.

Vicky Abarca Zacatula and Jason Thedford, of Harnett County, were scheduled to get married at Lake Johnson on Friday. That wedding was put on hold after Zacatula was admitted to the hospital last week. She was having complications with her pregnancy.

A team at the UNC Rex Women’s Center wanted to make sure this hospital stay didn’t get in the way of what was supposed to be their big day. The team at the hospital made sure the couple still had all the staples of a classic wedding at UNC Rex’s chapel — flowers, music, rings and cake, of course.

“Coming at a time when there’s so much sadness and confusion and chaos in health care right now, this was so special,” said Labor and Delivery manager, nurse Megan Dunston “After two years of COVID, it was wonderful to have a joyful distraction.”

Dunston, an ordained minister, conducted the ceremony. A few of the couple’s family and closest friends were able to join them.

“I’ve seen hospital weddings on TV, but I never expected I would be part of one,” Zacatula said. “We are so grateful to the nurses and others at UNC Rex for helping us get married.”

The newlyweds are expecting a boy.