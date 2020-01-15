Court docs: 4 used ‘jamming device’ to get $2,600 from Raleigh sweepstakes parlor machine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people from Wayne County are facing charges, accused of using a “jamming device” to fraudulently obtain more than $2,600 from gaming tables at a Raleigh sweepstakes, according to court documents.

Three people from Goldsboro — Anthony Marquall Barnes, 43, Shawquwana Miranda Davis, 26, and Brandon Daval Newsome, 28 — and Russell Williamson Jr., 41, of Pikeville, are all charged with felony accessing computers and conspiracy accessing computers in connection with the crime that authorities say occurred Wednesday morning at Vortex Sweepstakes, located at 340 E. Six Forks Road.

According to court documents, the four suspects used “an electronic jamming device to produce fraudulent payout tickets” worth $2,623 at Vortex Sweepstakes.

This is at least the second time such a crime has occurred at a Raleigh sweepstakes business since the end of December 2019.

On Christmas Eve, Kadarius Laron Peoples, 20, brought what police said was an “electronic jamming device” to the Grand Rivera sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road.

Peoples used that device to increase the amount of money the gaming machine would output, warrants say.

He was able to get $6,896 from the machine, police said.

He was arrested Christmas Eve and charged with felony accessing computers and felony conspiracy.

Damien Zhamon Parker, 23, of Suffolk, Virginia, was also charged with felony accessing computers and felony conspiracy along with resisting a public officer in relation to the Christmas Eve incident.

In Thursday morning’s incident, additional charges were filed against Davis and Williamson for misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. Barnes was additionally charged with misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon because, according to authorities, he was carrying a purple stun gun with him.

Davis, Williamson and Newsome are all being held in the Wake County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bonds each. Barnes has bonded out, records show.

