Court docs: Florida man kicked Raleigh police officer in the groin, assaulted another

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Two Raleigh police officers were assaulted while attempting to move a Florida man in a transport van, according to a Wake County Magistrate's Order obtained by CBS 17.

Gregory Alexander Renn, 28, of Jacksonville, Florida, is accused of "emit[ting] a bodily fluid" at a detective who was "conducting a physical detention in prisoner transport van," documents show.

After that occurred, Renn is then accused of physically assaulting that same officer by "kicking [the] officer in the groin."

Documents also claim that Renn pushed another Raleigh police officer to the ground, which left the officer with cuts and scrapes to their right knee and left hand.

The incidents occurred on Nov. 24, according to the court documents.

Renn is charged with two counts of assault physical injury law enforcement officer and one count of malicious conduct by prisoner.

Renn received a $20,000 secured bond on the charges and has a first court appearance set for Monday.