COVID-19 case among workers might impact gun permit processing times in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re waiting for a gun permit in Wake County you may have to wait a little longer.

On Sunday, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker announced that a member of the permit processing staff tested positive for COVID-19.

“The biggest concern that I had on the side of COVID has actually come in and struck us,” said Baker.

All 10 members of that division will have to be tested. This comes at a time where the department is already facing lawsuits over gun permit delays.

“It could very well mean that the office will be shut down, but we’re making efforts now to keep it rolling,” said Baker.

Gun Rights group Grass Roots North Carolina says this news doesn’t change their position on suing. They fear this will cause bigger delays.

“People in Wake County have experienced a level of increasing violence and civil unrest that causes them to need pistol purchase permits. We want Sheriff Baker to issue those permits in a timely fashion,” said Paul Valone, the president of Grass Roots North Carolina.

The sheriffs office says they processed 22,000 more permits this year than last, and are asking people to be patient as they try to keep up with the demand.

“You can sue me all day but those numbers tell you that it’s going to be almost impossible to service that number of applications with the processes in place and background checks required in the 14-day period,” said Baker.

There are more than 400 appointments scheduled for just the next two days. Officials say there will be modified crew on hand Monday to try to meet some of those already scheduled appointments.

Officials say the COVID-19 positive staff member was not in contact with the public.

