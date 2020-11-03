COVID-19 case confirmed at Hillburn Academy in Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Family and employees associated with Hillburn Academy in Raleigh were notified of a positive case of COVID-19 in an individual associated with the school.

School officials say they are working closely with the Wake County Public Health Division and the individual to identify and notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual to provide them further instructions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines close contact as being “within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more.”