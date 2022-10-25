RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Schools saw a dip in its graduation rate compared to the last two school years, data showed Monday.

The school district presented the data at Monday’s Student Achievement Committee meeting.

School districts across the country have seen a decrease in student performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vivon Peterson has seen firsthand the pandemic’s impact on students.

“I am meeting with parents and talking about their students’ test results and their learning needs. A lot of the time it does connect to the years where they were online,” Peterson said, a Cary Learning Center owner.

Last school year she saw a big increase in students needing extra assistance.

“Parents got to see their kids work at home and what they’re doing, and they can actually see ‘oh, maybe my kid needs a little extra help’,” Peterson said.

Wake County Schools said remote learning from the pandemic caused a drop in graduation rate.

“We know that we lost kids during the pandemic who left school and didn’t come back when schools went to remote learning. We’ve also got students who did not accumulate credits at the same rate that they normally would,” Brad McMillen said, the Wake County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Data, Research and Accountability.

The school district also saw an increase in high school students not getting promoted in the 2020-21 school year.

“We’re really taking this as kind of the baseline that we can move forward from and look forward to some improvements in future years provided that the public health situation settles back down,” McMillen said.

Despite this data, Wake County Schools did see a pretty significant bounce back toward pre-pandemic levels this past school year, it said. It credits that to in-person instruction.