COVID-19 cluster identified among one of Cary High School’s athletic teams

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A COVID-19 cluster has been identified among one of Cary High School’s athletic teams.

School officials notified parents and staff of the cluster in a memo sent out Friday. According to state data three students and two staff members at the high school have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the individuals in the cluster have been identified and required to quarantine. Individuals who have been infected or exposed to COVID-19 will not return to campus until they have met the requirements to do so.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more linked cases in the same facility within 14 days.

Based on the guidance of health officials, the school will not be closed.