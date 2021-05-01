COVID-19 crisis in India impacts Morrisville community

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 3,000 people received their COVID-19 vaccine at The Hindu Society of North Carolina Friday.

The motivation for many was the current COVID crisis in India. Beginning Tuesday the United States will restrict travel from India as they face nearly 300,000 coronavirus cases a day.

Those with family in India are concerned.

“My mom actually works in a hospital, so she has to go every day, so I’m really concerned. She cannot even stay at home because she works in a hospital,” said Nopur Sekalkai, who received the vaccine.

The issue also hits close to home for Morrisville city leaders, who are hoping to combat COVID-19 through awareness, fundraising, and partnering with faith and tech leaders.

“I have an uncle with congestive heart failure — he’s 92. They’re having the same issue, they don’t know what to do (if) the whole family has COVID. So all across Morrisville and Cary, I’m seeing families so directly affected with an uncertainty of how they’re going to get vaccinated, are they getting enough oxygen, if they’re sick are they gonna die,” said Steve Rao, a member of the Morrisville City Council.

Some health leaders believe a combination of vaccine rollout speed, supply, vaccine hesitancy and COVID-19 fatigue play a role in the spike. However, they say continuing to educate and hosting vaccine events will help turn things around.

“Get as many people talking about the things they have questions about with vaccine hesitancy, let’s clear those questions up and let’s get them vaccinated,”said Ritesh Patel, the director of pharmacy services with Eastern Carolina Medical Center.

If you’d like to donate to help with relief efforts visit this website.

