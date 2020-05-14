COVID-19 forces Cary to cancel summer camps through July 3

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Cary is canceling all summer camp through the beginning days of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources summer camps through July 3 are now canceled.

The Town said full refunds will be issued for these camps.

Thursday’s announcement comes after Cary had previously canceled classes and camps through the end of May.

“Cary continues to monitor the pandemic and work with our partners at the county and state level, making decisions based on their guidance,” the Town said in a release. “Assessments regarding camps in July and August are currently underway and will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Anyone with questions about refunds is aksed to email recreation.support@townofcary.org.

Earlier this week, Raleigh made a similar announcement concerning summer camps.

As of Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are 1,080 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wake County.

A total of 25 deaths are being attributed to the virus.