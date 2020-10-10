COVID-19 guidelines in place as parents attend Wake Christian football game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small but spirited crowd of parents attended the Wake Christian Academy versus Ravenscroft football game Friday night cheering on their children after being allowed to watch the game in person.

“This is a part of their lives, part of the things that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives so we’re really thankful,” said Jim Spain.

“It’s our last game and we actually get to have a season which is so exciting,” said the Wake Christian Cheer Captain and senior.

There were strict guidelines to make the event possible including COVID-19 safety signage, temperature checks, sanitizing stations, social distancing, and a mask requirement.

The parents said this made them feel safe enough to attend the game and say they were happy to comply if it meant sharing in this experience with their child.

“It’s really important especially for seniors it’s their last chance,” said Christy Cochran.

“We’re just so thankful to be here and present to see our daughter,” said Anna Woods.

Ravenscroft ended up winning the game 45 to 21.