COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Raleigh long-term care facility

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County public health officials have identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a Raleigh long-term care facility.

Officials say the outbreak happened at Elmcroft of Northridge, a long-term care facility located at 421 Van Thomas Drive in Raleigh. No additional information about residents or employees within the facility will be disclosed.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people – residents or employees – testing positive for the virus.