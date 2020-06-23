COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at senior living community in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new outbreak has been confirmed at a senior living community in Raleigh, Wake County health officials said.

The Wake County Department of Public Health said the outbreak is at Brighton Gardens, located at 3101 Duraleigh Rd.

No other information will be released about residents or employees within the facility, health officials said.

“Given the nature of COVID-19, we’re not surprised to continue to see outbreaks in congregate care facilities,” said Wake County EMS Director/Medical Director Dr. Jose Cabanas, who is overseeing the Wake County Emergency Operations Center’s public health branch today. “Our Public Health team is working with Brighton Gardens on additional steps they can take to ensure the safety of residents and staff.”

An outbreak is defined as two or more people testing positive for COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

According to data from NCDHHS, there are outbreaks at 107 nursing homes, 40 residential care facilities, eight correction facilities and eight “other” facilities across the state.

As of June 23, there are 3,984 positive COVID-19 cases at nursing homes, 2,723 of those are residents and 1,261 are staff, according to NCDHHS.

There have been 604 deaths at nursing homes — 602 of those deaths are nursing home residents and two of the deaths are staff members, NCDHHS said.