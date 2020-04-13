COVID-19 outbreak detected at 2nd Wake County nursing home, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials announced Monday that a COVID-19 outbreak was detected at a second long-term health facility.

One was already established at a nursing and rehab home in Knightdale, the Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

However, Monday, officials said that Sunnybrook Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh currently has five positive cases of COVID-19. Also at the center, 25 residents are showing symptoms of the disease.

In the Raleigh Sunnybrook location, three cases are residents while two are staff, according to a news release from Wake County officials.

Two patients remain in isolation at Sunnybrook Rehabilitation Center, which has 95 beds. One patient is undergoing treatment at WakeMed.

The two Sunnybrook Raleigh workers are isolating at home, officials said.

“We consider residents of long-term care facilities like this one to be at higher risk for serious illness if they contract COVID-19, because they’re generally older and may have other health conditions,” Wake County EMS Director/Medical Director Dr. Jose Cabanas said in a news release.

