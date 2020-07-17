RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Health officials Friday said that a COVID-19 outbreak was detected at an assisted living center in Raleigh.
The outbreak was confirmed at The Covington Assisted Living & Memory Care at 4510 Duraleigh Road, according to a news release from Wake County officials.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
An outbreak is defined as two or more people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Wake County officials did not say if residents or workers were infected at The Covington Assisted Living & Memory Care.
Last Friday, three long-term care facilities were identified as having outbreaks. Another facility was determined to the be site of an outbreak on Saturday.
No other details about The Covington outbreak were released.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Woman injured in Dollywood incident after large chain breaks free, family says
- Man pleads guilty in NC murders of 3 girls and their mom in 2016
- Texas bus driver attacked with 2-by-4 plank after asking rider to wear mask
- Iowa meth kingpin is 3rd executed by US government this week
- COVID-19 outbreak detected at Raleigh assisted living facility