COVID-19 outbreak identified at Fuquay-Varina retirement community

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials said Saturday that a new COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at a Fuquay-Varina long-term care facility.

Windsor Point has “several residents” that have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from Wake County government officials.

Officials did not release a number involved in the outbreak, however, the definition of an outbreak is two or more cases.

As of Friday, there were COVID-19 outbreaks reported at 102 nursing homes in North Carolina.

DHHS also reports 3,801 cases of COVID-19 at those nursing homes, an increase of 164, with 562 deaths — 560 of whom were residents.

“Because of the virus’ ability to spread quickly, people in co-living environments are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19,” Wake County EMS Director/Medical Director Dr. Jose Cabanas said in the news release.

The second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases was reported Sunday, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the NCDHHS, 1,443 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state in 24 hours.

This is the second-highest total on record after exceeding Saturday’s total of 1,427 and surpassed only by Friday’s total of 1,768.

