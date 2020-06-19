COVID-19 outbreak identified at Raleigh nursing home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A coronavirus outbreak was identified at the Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community in Raleigh, according to a news release from Wake County health officials.

An outbreak is defined as two or more people, either residents or staff, testing positive for COVID-19. Officials didn’t say how many cases there are. Data from the facility wasn’t included in Friday’s report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

However, according to Friday’s NCDHHS report, there are six other outbreaks at Wake County nursing homes. One was identified at a Garner nursing home on Thursday. The Laurels of Forest Glenn had six residents and a staff member test positive for COVID-19, per the report.

“As we ease restrictions on the public, it is imperative that we do all we can to protect our most vulnerable residents,” Dr. Kim McDonald, Wake County medical director, said in the release. “To that end, we are working with Springmoor on measures they can implement to ensure the health and safety of their residents and staff and contain the virus to slow – and hopefully stop – its spread.”

