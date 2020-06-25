COVID-19 outbreak reported at 3 Wake County long-term care facilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials said Thursday that three COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at long-term care facilities in the county.

Officials said the outbreaks were reported at Tower Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Raleigh, Waltonwood Senior Living in Cary, and Hillside Nursing and Rehab in Wake Forest.

Test results showed positive cases for staff at all three facilities. Hillside and Waltonwood also have residents who have tested positive. No additional information about residents or employees within the facilities will be disclosed.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as two or more people – residents or employees – testing positive for the virus. The state is expected to release the latest data on how the pandemic is affecting nursing homes Friday afternoon.

