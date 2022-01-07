COVID-19 outbreaks detected at 4 long-term care facilities in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials said Friday there were COVID-19 outbreaks at four long-term care facilities — all of which have had outbreaks in the past, with one now experiencing a fifth outbreak.
The four incidents Friday are in addition to COVID-19 outbreaks at 18 nursing homes in Wake County over a span of two days.
Healthy officials said they have reached out to “all long-term care facilities in Wake County to emphasize the proactive measures that need to be taken during this surge in Omicron cases to avoid outbreaks.”
Here are the long-term care facilities with outbreaks Friday:
- The Addison of Knightdale at 2408 Hodge Road in Knightdale. Previous outbreaks occurred in Oct. 2021, Jan. 2021 and July 2020.
- Holly Hill Hospital – Main Campus, at 3019 Falstaff Road in Raleigh. Previous outbreaks occurred in April 2021 and Dec. 2020.
- Litchford Falls at 8200 Litchford Road in Raleigh. Previous outbreaks occurred in Sept. 2021, April 2021, June 2020 and Oct. 2020.
- Spring Arbor of Apex at 901 Spring Arbor Ct. in Apex. An earlier outbreak occurred in Oct. 2021.
A COVID-19 outbreak is two or more people – residents or employees – testing positive for the virus.
The county says it is not releasing any additional information about affected residents or employees.