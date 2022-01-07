COVID-19 outbreaks detected at 4 long-term care facilities in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials said Friday there were COVID-19 outbreaks at four long-term care facilities — all of which have had outbreaks in the past, with one now experiencing a fifth outbreak.

The four incidents Friday are in addition to COVID-19 outbreaks at 18 nursing homes in Wake County over a span of two days.

Healthy officials said they have reached out to “all long-term care facilities in Wake County to emphasize the proactive measures that need to be taken during this surge in Omicron cases to avoid outbreaks.”

Here are the long-term care facilities with outbreaks Friday:

The Addison of Knightdale at 2408 Hodge Road in Knightdale. Previous outbreaks occurred in Oct. 2021, Jan. 2021 and July 2020.

Holly Hill Hospital – Main Campus, at 3019 Falstaff Road in Raleigh. Previous outbreaks occurred in April 2021 and Dec. 2020.

Litchford Falls at 8200 Litchford Road in Raleigh. Previous outbreaks occurred in Sept. 2021, April 2021, June 2020 and Oct. 2020.

Spring Arbor of Apex at 901 Spring Arbor Ct. in Apex. An earlier outbreak occurred in Oct. 2021.

A COVID-19 outbreak is two or more people – residents or employees – testing positive for the virus.

The county says it is not releasing any additional information about affected residents or employees.