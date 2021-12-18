COVID-19 surge impacts college and pro sporting events in Triangle

Fans headed to see the Carolina Hurricanes play Saturday night at PNC Arena. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, the virus is once again having an impact on sporting events.

The Duke men’s basketball team’s 87-56 victory over Elon at Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday came after two opponents pulled out because of COVID-19 protocols.

The UNC-Chapel Hill men’s basketball team was supposed to play UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas Saturday.

Instead, the Tar Heels ended up playing – and falling to – Kentucky, 98-69, after the Wildcats’ opponent – Ohio State – also did not play due to COVID protocols.

And the Carolina Hurricanes’ game against Nashville scheduled for Sunday at PNC Arena was postponed because of COVID-19 within the Predators organization.

The changes did not stop fans from filing into the games in the Triangle.

“If they’re open and we can come,” Hurricanes fan Adam Salter said Saturday. “I’m really glad we’re getting to come to this game because who knows when they’re going to get to play again with all the COVID outbreaks.”

Near the Duke campus, CBS 17 found Melissa Watson headed to see the Blue Devils play.

“I’m masked and I’m vaccinated, so I feel OK about that,” she said.

Several other NHL games were postponed this weekend, and an NFL game originally scheduled for Saturday was pushed to Monday.