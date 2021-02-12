COVID-19 vaccinations continuing next week at PNC Arena. Here’s exactly when you can get your shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County will hold another three days of mass COVID-19 vaccinations at the PNC Center next week, according to officials.

This week, PNC Arena was home to a large mass vaccination clinic where hundreds of vaccine-seeking individuals lined up to get their shot.

Beginning on Feb. 17, Wake County health officials say PNC Arena will give out more vaccines to those in need of one.

Health care workers and those 65 and older were eligible for the appointment-only vaccine clinic on Thursday. Officials will continue vaccinations on Saturday as well.

Next week, PNC Arena will open on Feb. 17, 18 and 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to give out vaccine shots.

Officials tell CBS 17 that Wake County is set to get 20,357 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week. About 7,825 of those shots will go to the Wake County Health Department.

Wake County health officials say they will distribute about 3,000 doses for the vaccination event at PNC Arena with a goal to vaccinate 1,000 people a day.

Wake County’s waitlist has received more than 94,000 requests since mid-January.